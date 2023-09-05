News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing man, 55
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Daniel Hardcastle charged with murdering a two-year-old child in Blackpool appeared at Preston Crown Court

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, from Blackpool, appeared before a judge for the first time today after being sent to the Crown Court for trial by magistrates in the resort last week.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man charged with murdering a two-year-old child will face trial in Preston at the end of February.

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, from Blackpool, appeared before a judge for the first time today after being sent to the Crown Court for trial by magistrates in the resort last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hardcastle, who only spoke to confirm his name, was remanded in custody to await trial which was fixed by Judge Robert Altham for February 27. The court heard the trial is expected to take up to two days.

Most Popular

Daniel Hardcastle is accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in BlackpoolDaniel Hardcastle is accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool
Daniel Hardcastle is accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool

Hardcastle was arrested after paramedics called police to an address in Central Drive, Blackpool on August 19 following an emergency call-out to an unresponsive child.

The toddler was rushed to hospital by ambulance but died two days later. Hardcastle was originally charged with wounding and appeared before magistrates in Blackpool the following day.

Today's hearing was told that although a post mortem had been carried out on the boy, further medical tests were still to be completed.

A boy died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Central DriveA boy died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Central Drive
A boy died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Central Drive
Hide Ad

Judge Altham, Preston's Honorary Recorder, made a temporary order for reporting restrictions to be imposed to prohibit identification of the child and others in the case. He said the media were entitled to make representations to have the order discharged.

Hardcastle will return to court on October 30 to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonParamedicsPoliceHospitalCourts