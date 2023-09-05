Daniel Hardcastle, 30, from Blackpool, appeared before a judge for the first time today after being sent to the Crown Court for trial by magistrates in the resort last week.

A man charged with murdering a two-year-old child will face trial in Preston at the end of February.

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, from Blackpool, appeared before a judge for the first time today after being sent to the Crown Court for trial by magistrates in the resort last week.

Hardcastle, who only spoke to confirm his name, was remanded in custody to await trial which was fixed by Judge Robert Altham for February 27. The court heard the trial is expected to take up to two days.

Daniel Hardcastle is accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool

Hardcastle was arrested after paramedics called police to an address in Central Drive, Blackpool on August 19 following an emergency call-out to an unresponsive child.

The toddler was rushed to hospital by ambulance but died two days later. Hardcastle was originally charged with wounding and appeared before magistrates in Blackpool the following day.

Today's hearing was told that although a post mortem had been carried out on the boy, further medical tests were still to be completed.

A boy died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Central Drive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Altham, Preston's Honorary Recorder, made a temporary order for reporting restrictions to be imposed to prohibit identification of the child and others in the case. He said the media were entitled to make representations to have the order discharged.