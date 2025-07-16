Man charged with kidnap and sexual assault after woman attacked in Blackpool
Police launched an investigation after receiving a report of a woman being sexually assaulted in the Claremont area of North Blackpool at around 4.45am on Saturday, June 28.
Following a public appeal for information earlier this month, detectives were able to identify a suspect.
Anthony Croft, 50, of no fixed address, has now been charged with multiple offences, including kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, kidnap, sexual assault and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 24.
Lancashire Police confirmed that the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.