A man was charged with child abduction after a car was pulled over by police in Blackpool.

Police recently stopped a car which had a defective light and no MOT on Clifton Drive.

As officers went to speak to the driver, concerns were raised about the welfare of a young teenage girl who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the car - a 33-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent - was arrested at the scene.

Ben Bryan, of Bank Road, Werrington, Stoke-on-Trent, was later charged with child abduction and grooming following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court in due course.