Man charged with causing grievous bodily harm after incident on The Strand, Blackpool near Walkabout
At approximately 2am on August 15, officers were called to The Strand to a report of an assault.
A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an appeal from police.
Last month, Lancashire Police asked for help after a serious assault in Blackpool.
A man in his 20s was found to have suffered head injuries.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "To update you, on Saturday, we arrested Rhys Jones, 26, of Hampton Street, Cannock, Staffordshire.
"After consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have charged Jones with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
"He has been remanded to appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court today."