A man has been charged in connection with alleged romance fraud worth more than £590,000 involving victims in Lancashire and five other areas.

Marc Cole-Jones, 52, of Church Grove, Donnington, Telford, has been charged with 22 counts of fraud by false representation.

Cheshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit said the charges relate to six alleged victims from Lancashire, Cheshire, Shropshire, Warwickshire, Manchester and the West Midlands.

A man has been charged in connection with alleged romance fraud worth more than £590,000 | Contributed

The alleged offences took place between 2009 and 2024.

Cole-Jones, also known as Marc Cole and Marc Sands, has been bailed.

He is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 18.