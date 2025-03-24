Man charged in connection with robbery at Tesco Express store in Poulton

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:32 BST
A man has been charged following a robbery at a Tesco Express store in Poulton.

The robbery occurred at the store on Garstang Road East on March 12.

Police previously appealed for the public’s help to identify a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

A man has been charged following a robbery at a Tesco Express store in Poultonplaceholder image
A man has been charged following a robbery at a Tesco Express store in Poulton | Google

Officers today confirmed Matthew Frayne, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested following the appeal and further enquiries.

He was later charged with two counts of robbery and possessing a blade in a public place.

Frayne was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Many thanks to everyone who came forward with information following our appeal.”

