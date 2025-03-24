A man has been charged following a robbery at a Tesco Express store in Poulton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The robbery occurred at the store on Garstang Road East on March 12.

Police previously appealed for the public’s help to identify a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged following a robbery at a Tesco Express store in Poulton | Google

Officers today confirmed Matthew Frayne, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested following the appeal and further enquiries.

He was later charged with two counts of robbery and possessing a blade in a public place.

Frayne was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Many thanks to everyone who came forward with information following our appeal.”