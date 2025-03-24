Man charged in connection with robbery at Tesco Express store in Poulton
The robbery occurred at the store on Garstang Road East on March 12.
Police previously appealed for the public’s help to identify a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
Officers today confirmed Matthew Frayne, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested following the appeal and further enquiries.
He was later charged with two counts of robbery and possessing a blade in a public place.
Frayne was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Many thanks to everyone who came forward with information following our appeal.”