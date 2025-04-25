Man charged after two pedestrians hit by van on Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:48 BST
A man has been charged following an incident in which two pedestrians were hit by a van in Poulton-le-Fylde.

The collision occurred at around 1250am on Sunday, February 16 when a Ford Transit van struck two men on Breck Road.

One of the pedestrians, a man in his 20s, sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged and is continuing to recover from his injuries, according to police.

Today, officers confirmed that 23-year-old Frankie Bromley, of West End, was charged with Section 18 assault causing grievous bodily harm, attempted Section 18 assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men, aged 32 from Great Eccleston and 24 from Blackpool, were released without charge.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This has been treated as an isolated incident throughout and there is no threat to the wider public.”

