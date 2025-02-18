Man charged after spate of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in St Annes and Ansdell
Police responded to reports of "suspicious activity" early on Monday morning, with incidents occurring on Arundel Road, Winston Avenue and Clifton Drive.
Officers were quickly deployed to the area to investigate and search for suspects.
Two men were arrested in connection with the crimes.
Today, police confirmed that one man was remanded to court and charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft and multiple driving offences.
The second man was released on bail pending further enquiries.
