A man has been charged in connection with a series of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in St Annes and Ansdell.

Police responded to reports of "suspicious activity" early on Monday morning, with incidents occurring on Arundel Road, Winston Avenue and Clifton Drive.

Officers were quickly deployed to the area to investigate and search for suspects.

Two men were arrested in connection with the crimes.

Today, police confirmed that one man was remanded to court and charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft and multiple driving offences.

The second man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

