A man has been charged after plain-clothes officers found crack cocaine following a suspected drug deal in Blackpool.

Plain-clothes officers were deployed to the Coronation Street area last Thursday after residents raised concerns about suspected drug activity.

Officers subsequently observed what they believed to be a drug deal in progress.

A male was detained and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Crack cocaine and multiple mobile phones — commonly linked to drug supply — were recovered.

Jacob Willis, 21, was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Most importantly, this result highlights how vital community intelligence is in tackling crime.

“If you see something suspicious, report it.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.