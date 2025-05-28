Man charged after plain-clothes officers find crack cocaine following suspected drug deal in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 14:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been charged after plain-clothes officers found crack cocaine following a suspected drug deal in Blackpool.

Plain-clothes officers were deployed to the Coronation Street area last Thursday after residents raised concerns about suspected drug activity.

Officers subsequently observed what they believed to be a drug deal in progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged after plain-clothes officers found crack cocaine following a suspected drug deal in BlackpoolA man has been charged after plain-clothes officers found crack cocaine following a suspected drug deal in Blackpool
A man has been charged after plain-clothes officers found crack cocaine following a suspected drug deal in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

A male was detained and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Crack cocaine and multiple mobile phones — commonly linked to drug supply — were recovered.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Jacob Willis, 21, was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Most importantly, this result highlights how vital community intelligence is in tackling crime.

“If you see something suspicious, report it.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice