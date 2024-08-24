Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grandad rolled into his 90th year on one of the UK’s tallest rollercoasters – after trying his first ride age 89.

While you might expect a man of 90 to want to spend his birthday tending the garden or drinking tea, Alexander Dalgleish had a very different idea.

The fearless nonagenarian has proved that age really is just a number by riding a 235 foot rollercoaster for his 90th birthday – despite having never been on a single ride until the age of 89.

When asked by his family how he wanted to celebrate turning 90, Mr Dalgleish said he’d like to go to Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool to ride his favourite rollercoaster, the Big One.

Mr Dalgleish's ride photo from the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. | Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Dalgleish family had been visiting Pleasure Beach for many years, but Mr Dalgleish had never braved any of the rides himself, preferring to stay on the sidelines with his wife of 55 years.

It was only in August 2023, seven months after his wife passed away, that Mr Dalgleish explained his reluctance had been because he hadn’t wanted to leave her standing alone, and that secretly he’d always wanted to try the rides for himself.

His son, Steven Dalgleish, said: “Low and behold, the mobility scooter got parked up and he ended up going on most of the rides, much to the amusement of fellow riders. He said he’d had the thrill of his life and wished he’d gone on the rides while mum was alive.

“When we asked him what he would like to do for his 90th he said, without hesitation, that he’d love to go on the rides at Pleasure Beach again. Little did we know that he would turn out to be a closet adrenaline junkie at the age of 89!”

The family made the 217 mile journey from their home in Alloa, Scotland, to Blackpool so Mr Dalgleish could ride the Big One.

Onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes when the grandfather boarded the front row of the UK’s second tallest rollercoaster and ride operators announced his milestone birthday.

The crowd sung Happy Birthday before the rollercoaster set off on its three minute journey, which sees it climb to the top of a 65 degree drop and reach potential speeds of up to 74mph.

Mr Dalgleish said: “We started the day with the Big One followed by other rides and rollercoasters. I didn’t want it to end – eventually the battery on my mobility scooter gave up before I did!

“The day was truly memorable and I hope I can prove to others that age is just a number. We all had a fantastic time and enjoyed every minute.”

Alex Dalgleish ready to ride the Big One on his 90th birthday | Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The oldest person to ride a rollercoaster on record is 105 years old.

And Doris Thompson, former chairman at Pleasure Beach Resort, tested the rides right up until her death and rode the Spin Doctor ride at the age of 99. She is the grandmother of current CEO Amanda Thompson OBE.

Andy Hygate, director of operations at Pleasure Beach Resort said: “No one is ever too old to ride a rollercoaster! People can ride them so long as they’re physically able to do so and meet any other safety restrictions, such as health warnings and physical requirements.

“If people are unsure then we recommend checking with their doctor, particularly if they have health conditions. Generally though, age isn’t a barrier to embracing adventure and Mr Dalgleish is proof of that.

“We’re so pleased we were able to give him the 90th celebration he deserves.”

