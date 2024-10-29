Man caught with hammer following reports of people acting suspiciously around cars in Poulton-le-Fylde
Police received a report of three men acting suspiciously in the town centre early on Monday morning.
The men were identified and searched when officers arrived.
One was found to be carrying a concealed hammer and were subsequently arrested.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We don’t need to hammer home the message to most local residents, but carrying a concealed hammer around is not acceptable.
“Now MC Hammer said ‘you can’t touch this’ – well we can and we did!
“We hit this issue straight on its head and nailed it.”