Neil Heslip (68) was made the subject of a Sexual Harm prevention Order at Preston Crown Court when he was convicted of grooming in 2021.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being trapped by a paedophile hunter group has been back to court.

Neil Heslip (68) was made the subject of a Sexual Harm prevention Order at Preston Crown Court when he was convicted of grooming in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heslip of the Esplanade, Knott End has now appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard police routinely inspect his computer and mobile phone.

The phone check revealed he had deleted some Internet use- chatroom access.

Andrew Nottingham defending said: "If you delete everyone thinks you have something to hide which he maintains is not true."