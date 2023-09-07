Knott End man caught in sting by paedophile hunter group back before Blackpool Magistrates Court
Neil Heslip (68) was made the subject of a Sexual Harm prevention Order at Preston Crown Court when he was convicted of grooming in 2021.
A man placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being trapped by a paedophile hunter group has been back to court.
Heslip of the Esplanade, Knott End has now appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.
The court heard police routinely inspect his computer and mobile phone.
The phone check revealed he had deleted some Internet use- chatroom access.
Andrew Nottingham defending said: "If you delete everyone thinks you have something to hide which he maintains is not true."
Magistrates ordered him to pay fines and costs totalling £365.