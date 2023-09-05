Detectives treating search for missing Blackpool man Edward 'Eddie' Forrester as potential murder inquiry
Lancashire Police are urging anyone who has seen Edward Forrester, 55, who goes by the name Eddie, since Friday lunchtime or has any information about his whereabouts to get in contact as soon as possible.
Detectives are treating the disappearance of a missing Blackpool man as a potential murder.
Edward Forrester, 55, who goes by the name Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road at 1.31pm on Friday (September 1).
Lancashire Police are urging anyone who has seen Eddie since then or has any information about his whereabouts to get in contact as soon as possible.
Eddie was reported missing on Saturday.
Following enquiries, a 65-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning. He remains in custody.
Even though a man has been arrested, we are keeping an open mind and our priority remains finding Eddie alive.
He is 5ft 5ins, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.
Eddie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and green t-shirt. He possibly had an orange pull-along trolley with him.
DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is clearly a very distressing time for Eddie’s family and my thoughts are with them.
“We have a dedicated team of officers carrying numerous enquiries to find Eddie and our hope is that we find him alive. I want to reiterate that we are very much keeping an open mind about what may have happened to him.
“We would ask anybody with information on Eddie’s whereabouts – or Eddie himself – to call the police.”
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1384 of September 2, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999