Man arrested in just 11 minutes after burglary at elderly woman's home in Fleetwood
An elderly woman called 999 after a man entered her home before challenging her and stealing items at around 10.45am on Tuesday, November 27.
Officers quickly attended the scene and surrounding areas, resulting in a man being arrested nearby in just 11 minutes.
Phillip Gaskell, 28, of no fixed abode, was later charged with assault and burglary.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
