A man has been arrested following a crackdown on drugs at HMP Kirkham.

Fylde Rural Task Force have been working with the prison to target and disrupt criminality in and around the prison.

Officers said HMP Kirkham has seen “an increase in organised drug drops on prison grounds” over the last few months.

Plain-clothes officers were stationed around the prison on Tuesday evening to identify any suspicious activity or vehicles.

During the operation, police stopped several vehicles, conducted ten stop-and-searches and gathered intelligence that would help them address the issue going forward.

Officers also identified a vehicle linked to an organised drug drop at HMP Kirkham last month.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We will continue to work with the prison, increase our presence in the area and use our stop search powers where necessary.”