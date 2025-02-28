Man arrested after ‘unsafe’ cannabis farm during Fleetwood drug raid

A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was found in Fleetwood.

Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Preston Street today.

Officers subsequently found a large cannabis farm within the property.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was found in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.

One man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

