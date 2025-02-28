Man arrested after ‘unsafe’ cannabis farm during Fleetwood drug raid
Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Preston Street today.
Officers subsequently found a large cannabis farm within the property.
There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.
One man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.
