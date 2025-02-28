A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was found in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Preston Street today.

Officers subsequently found a large cannabis farm within the property.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was found in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.