Man arrested after pensioner attacked and forced to withdraw money from ATM in Blackpool

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:37 BST
A man has been arrested after a pensioner was attacked and forced to withdraw money from an ATM in Blackpool.

A man attacked a woman in her 70s after forcing his way into the victim’s flat in South Shore at around 11.15pm on November 5.

The offender then robbed her after forcing the victim to withdraw money from an ATM at South Pier.

A man has been arrested after a pensioner was attacked and robbed in Blackpoolplaceholder image
A man has been arrested after a pensioner was attacked and robbed in Blackpool | Contributed

Officers on Friday (December 6) confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft and obstructing police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Many thanks to everyone who came forward with information following our appeal - your assistance is greatly appreciated.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

