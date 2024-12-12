An electric bike rider has died after a crash with a BMW outside a pub in Burnley.

A white BMW 1 series and an off-road electric bike collided outside the Coal Clough pub at around 11.35pm on Wednesday.

The rider of the electric bike, a 35-year-old man, suffered “serious injuries” and died in hospital.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning.

Sgt Rebecca Price, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are very much with the man's family and loved ones at this distressing time.

“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the actions of either of the vehicles beforehand to come forward.

“I am also appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist us to please get in touch."

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1457 of December 11.