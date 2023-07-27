Man angry his dementia suffering mum was in Poulton care home decided to key five carers cars
Phillip Catterall was convinced his dementia suffering mum should be looked after by him.
A man worried about his mother deliberately 'keyed' five staff cars at the rest home where she was being cared for.
Catterall, 57, had lived with her all his life at their home on Milbanke Avenue, Kirkham, District Richard Jepson was told at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
There Catterall admitted causing hundreds of pounds of damage ho five cars on March 8 this year.
He has a previous conviction for harassing the staff at the rest home in Poulton. That involved making up to 50 phone calls in a day and turning up unannounced to try and take his mother home .
Such were the difficulties between Catterall and the home that the home said he could only visit by prior appointment.
However on the day of the damage he had been turned away from the home because he was causing problems and in what the judge called 'a tantrum' he keyed the vehicles. He admitted what he had done to police.
The court heard he had acted in the heat of the moment because he was very close to his mother.
The judge told him: "The staff at the home suffered by your actions but they did not put your mother in the home they were there to care for her."
He gave Catterall a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered him to pay each of the five car owners £150 compensation.