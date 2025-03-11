Lancashire Police are urgently seeking assistance from the public to locate two individuals wanted in connection with a blackmail investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are attempting to trace John Gorst, 34, and Alicia Chambers, 30, following an incident in Blackpool in December 2024

Both individuals are from Morecambe, but have known links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Kirkby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Gorst and Alicia Chambers wanted in connection with a blackmail investigation | Lancashire Police

If you have any information about their whereabouts email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0711 of December 21.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.