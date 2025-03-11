Man and woman wanted in connection with blackmail in Blackpool
Officers are attempting to trace John Gorst, 34, and Alicia Chambers, 30, following an incident in Blackpool in December 2024
Both individuals are from Morecambe, but have known links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Kirkby.
If you have any information about their whereabouts email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0711 of December 21.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.