Man and woman wanted in connection with blackmail in Blackpool

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
Lancashire Police are urgently seeking assistance from the public to locate two individuals wanted in connection with a blackmail investigation.

Officers are attempting to trace John Gorst, 34, and Alicia Chambers, 30, following an incident in Blackpool in December 2024

Both individuals are from Morecambe, but have known links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Kirkby.

John Gorst and Alicia Chambers wanted in connection with a blackmail investigation | Lancashire Police

If you have any information about their whereabouts email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0711 of December 21.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

