Two people have been arrested following a spate of thefts from vehicles on the Fylde coast.

Numerous residents reported their vehicles had been broken into or tampered with across Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys.

Police subsequently conducted targeted patrols on Tuesday night.

A 48-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both from the Bispham area, were arrested as a result.

They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware people often choose to post about crime on social media, but please also report incidents to police via 101, online or via 999 if a crime is in progress.

“Reporting offences enables us to identify patterns, work with partners and ensure we can place the right resources in the right places at the right times.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.