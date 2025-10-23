Man and teenager suffer facial injuries after attack in Cleveleys Morrisons car park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 18:05 BST
Two people were injured after an assault in a supermarket car park in Cleveleys .

The incident happened outside Morrisons on Amounderness Way at around 8.15pm on July 23.

A man in his early 20s and a teenager were attacked, leaving them with “facial injuries”.

Officers want to speak to these two men after an attack in a supermarket car park in Cleveleysplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to these two men after an attack in a supermarket car park in Cleveleys | Lancashire Police

Officers today released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While it is some time since the assault was reported to us, enquiries have been ongoing since then in an attempt to identify the men.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has information is asked to contact police at [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1404 of July 23.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

