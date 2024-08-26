Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has allegedly been spotted dumping a kids’ tent in the bushes at Highfield Park.

Heidi Hughes

A alleged act of fly-tipping, which took place on Sunday August 25, was supposedly seen by a member of the public who was out in the park walking their dog.

The witness says they saw an ‘elderly gentleman walk in and blatantly dump this tent in the bushes and walk off’.

The incident drew understandable ire from other locals, one of whom said: “Should have more respect for his surroundings.”