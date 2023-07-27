News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Man admits carrying knife and cocaine in Blackpool's Golden Mile amusements

Zach Lowe, 27, of no fixed address admitted having to the knife in the Golden Mile Amusements on July 24.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read

A man had a craft knife on him when he was searched by police in an amusement arcade.

Zach Lowe, 27, of no fixed address admitted having to the knife in the Golden Mile Amusements on July 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also admitted possessing three snap bags of crack cocaine and a bail offence by failing to attend court.

Lowe was remanded on bail so pre sentence can be prepared on him.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceCourts