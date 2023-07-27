Man admits carrying knife and cocaine in Blackpool's Golden Mile amusements
Zach Lowe, 27, of no fixed address admitted having to the knife in the Golden Mile Amusements on July 24.
A man had a craft knife on him when he was searched by police in an amusement arcade.
Zach Lowe, 27, of no fixed address admitted having to the knife in the Golden Mile Amusements on July 24.
He also admitted possessing three snap bags of crack cocaine and a bail offence by failing to attend court.
Lowe was remanded on bail so pre sentence can be prepared on him.