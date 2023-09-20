Andrew Nottingham defending asked for bail for Moores who he said feared his collection of exotic animals would be at risk if he was imprisoned.

A Blackpool man has been accused of attempting to strangle the same woman four times.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June and September this year.

Gary Moores (53) of Osborne Road pleaded not guilty at Blackpool Magistrates Court. He also denied three allegations of assaulting the same woman -his ex partner.

Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 16.

Andrew Nottingham defending asked for bail for Moores who he said feared his collection of exotic animals would be at risk if he was imprisoned.