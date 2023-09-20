News you can trust since 1873
Man accused of strangling same woman four times asks for bail so he can care for his exotic animals

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 20th Sep 2023, 21:38 BST
A Blackpool man has been accused of attempting to strangle the same woman four times.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June and September this year.

Gary Moores (53) of Osborne Road pleaded not guilty at Blackpool Magistrates Court. He also denied three allegations of assaulting the same woman -his ex partner.

Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 16.

Andrew Nottingham defending asked for bail for Moores who he said feared his collection of exotic animals would be at risk if he was imprisoned.

Moores was bailed .

