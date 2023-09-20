It is alleged the Shar Pei bull dog cross bred “Rex” bit a man on the arm causing muscle and tendon damage.

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with having a dog which was dangerously out of control.

It is alleged the Shar Pei bull dog cross bred “Rex” bit a man on the arm causing muscle and tendon damage.

Rex is also claimed by the prosecution to have bitten the same man’s ear which will require reconstructive surgery.

The attack is said to have taken place in a flat on Shaw Road, Blackpool.

Before Blackpool Magistrates was Rex’s owner Arturs Jevtejevs (34) of Bloomfield Road who denied having an out of control dog on January 28 this year.

He was bailed and his trial date set for April 23 next year at Preston Magistrates Court.