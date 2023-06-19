Cameron Richardson, of Park Road, Blackpool was accused of coercive control at Blackpool Magistrates Court
A 23-year-old Blackpool man has denied controlling his female partner.
Cameron Richardson of Park Road pleaded not guilty of using coercive behaviour towards her between February and June this year.
He denied two offences of threatening to damage her car and a charge of threats to damage her possession.
Richardson also denied two charges of assaulting her and one of assaulting her mother.
Blackpool Magistrates fixed his trial for August 10 .
Richardson was remanded in custody.