Man, 65, wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool
David John Gething, who also uses the name David Matthew, is wanted on recall to prison.
The 65-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, with fair hair and green eyes.
He has links to Blackpool, particularly the town centre area, and Liverpool.
If you have seen David or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.