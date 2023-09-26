Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering 51-year-old woman

Thirty-five-year-old Alex Hindley was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates Court.

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with murdering a 51-year-old woman.

Thirty-five-year-old Alex Hindley was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates Court.

They sent his case to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Thursday this week.

Hindley is accused of murdering Alison Dodds (51) at their home on Redcar Road, Blackpool last Thursday.

The dead woman suffered multiple injuries.

Brett Chappell defending said his client would not a plea at this stage.