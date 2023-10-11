News you can trust since 1873
Man admitted outraging public decency at well known Backpool dogging site near Stanley Park

Shane Knight of Gateside Court, Grange Park, admitted committing an act which outraged public decency.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
A 26-year-old Blackpool man has been bailed on condition he stays away from a well known "dogging" area.

Sentence on Knight was adjourned until November 15.

Defence lawyer Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair said her client had exposed himself and masterbated.

She said: “This was in a wooded area near Stanley Park a well known dogging area.

"Two women pulled up in a car and he thought they were involved in that practice.”

