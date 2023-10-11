Man admitted outraging public decency at well known Backpool dogging site near Stanley Park
Shane Knight of Gateside Court, Grange Park, admitted committing an act which outraged public decency.
A 26-year-old Blackpool man has been bailed on condition he stays away from a well known "dogging" area.
Sentence on Knight was adjourned until November 15.
Defence lawyer Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair said her client had exposed himself and masterbated.
She said: “This was in a wooded area near Stanley Park a well known dogging area.
"Two women pulled up in a car and he thought they were involved in that practice.”