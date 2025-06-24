Makers Market, Blackpool Winter Gardens | National World

Blackpool’s much-loved Makers’ Market has returned.

A vibrant celebration of creativity, community, and independent talent hosted by The Strand Collective at Abingdon Street Market, the Makers’ Market is back at Blackpool’s popular Abingdon Street Market this Sunday.

Following the success of previous events, this summer edition promises a lively mix of art, crafts, clothing, coffee, food, vintage finds, music, and more. From handmade jewellery and homeware to local street food and live jazz, it’s a full day of discovery and culture in the heart of the town centre.

Ugly Arts Club

“We love giving local makers, artists, and creatives a regular platform to showcase their amazing work,” says Megan Brown of The Strand Collective. “These events are about celebrating independent talent and bringing people together.”

Why visit this Sunday:

Blackpool Makers’ Market – shop unique, handmade goods

Live Jazz at 4PM – free ‘Sunday Sessions’ from Blackpool Jazz Club

Ugly Arts Club – experimental art and creative pop-ups

Food & drink – great coffee, craft beverages, and street food

Support local – connect with incredible small businesses

The market runs from 10am to 5pm, with live music beginning at 4pm as part of the free Summer Sunday Sessions series.

Stalls are available for artists, photographers, crafters, vintage sellers, designers, and local brands. To apply, email [email protected].