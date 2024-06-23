Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers narrow in on small buildings near where Jay Slater’s phone last pinged.

Search teams attempting to locate missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater have narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged in Tenerife.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Island could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday.

Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.

Those conducting the searches on the seventh day of the hunt for Mr Slater could be seen looking into blue barrels outside one of the small buildings.

The efforts come after the teenager’s mother issued a direct plea to her missing son, saying: “We just need you home.”

Debbie Duncan told the PA news agency she has “not slept” since the 19-year-old disappeared.

She said she did not know whether the Spanish authorities turning down an offer of help from the UK was because they viewed it as “an insult”.

Mr Slater, from the Lancashire town of Oswaldtwistle, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus and was last heard from on Monday morning.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.

The walk from Mr Slater’s last-known location to his accommodation would have taken about 11 hours on foot.

Asked how the family was coping with the situation, Ms Duncan told PA: “We’re not. I’m not coping very well at all.

“I’ve not slept, I’m exhausted. It’s been awful.

“I can’t give up on him, I just can’t.”

Lancashire Constabulary said it had made “an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources”, which was rejected by Spanish authorities.

Questioned on whether Spanish police should have accepted help from the UK force, Ms Duncan said: “I believe they said they’ve got enough resources and they don’t need the help from English police.

“I don’t know if they find it an insult – I really don’t know. I really don’t know.

“They say they’ve got enough resources to get on with the investigation… I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Asked if her head was spinning from the past few days, she said: “It is, it is.

“People say: ‘Yeah, I understand’ – no, you don’t, you don’t understand.”

Speaking about what message she would have for her son, Ms Duncan added: “We just need you home – we just need him home.”

Family friend Rachel Hargreaves told PA that those close to Mr Slater were staying in Tenerife “until we’ve got an outcome”.

She said: “We’ve got to live in hope, haven’t we? You can’t give up on anything, can you really?

“We’re here and we’re staying until we’ve got an outcome.”

Addressing the support the family had received from well-wishers, she said: “We’re happy for anyone who wants to help or anyone with information or anything like that – like I say, we’re still living in hope that we’re going to get a positive outcome.

“We just feel like we’ll leave it to the professionals now and that’s the best thing to do.”

The NRG festival issued a statement in which it said it was able to “give some practical support” to Mr Slater’s family.