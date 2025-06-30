Major transformation to Blackpool's waste collection being considered in 'biggest change since wheelie bins'

By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Jun 2025, 18:29 BST
Changes to Blackpool’s bin service are being considered which have been described as the biggest transformation since wheelie bins were brought in over 20 years ago.

The new proposals for the resort’s waste collection service are being considered by Blackpool Council’s Executive.

It comes after the Government introduced new legislation called Simpler Recycling which calls for all local authorities to simplify the way that waste is collected, reduce costs and increase recycling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Major new changes to bin collections are being considered by Blackpool Council's Executive Committeeplaceholder image
Major new changes to bin collections are being considered by Blackpool Council's Executive Committee | National World

Proposed changes include a new weekly food waste collection, taking organic waste out of the grey bins altogether, and the introduction of a new brown bin for paper, instead of the ‘blow away’ brown sacks.

Simpler Recycling will enable consistent, more streamlined collections from all households, businesses and relevant non-domestic premises (such as schools and hospitals).

Once Simpler Recycling is implemented in April 2026, all local authorities will collect the same set of materials for recycling.

What are the changes?

The Council’s Executive has been asked to consider recommendations which include:

 Three-weekly domestic waste collections

 Weekly food waste collections

 Brown bags replaced with brown bins

 Green waste subscription reduced by £15 to £30

 Communal bin hubs in inner wards

 Ten waste amnesties per year in inner wards

 Increased capacity of blue bins

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What they say

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “We are proud to be at the heart of an exciting transformation in how we manage waste in our town.

Coun Jane Hugo has announced proposed changes to Blackpool's waste collection servicesplaceholder image
Coun Jane Hugo has announced proposed changes to Blackpool's waste collection services | Blackpool Council

“As a designated Waste Authority, Blackpool plays a key role in shaping how we collect, recycle, and dispose of household waste, not just for today, but for the generations to come.

“We’ve looked at what the Government has asked us to do, and we have been speaking to residents to find out how they would like to see their service improved.

“This has led to a number of proposals which include reducing the price of the green waste service and increasing the capacity of the blue bin. Our aim is to help people waste less and recycle more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is also proposed to change domestic waste to a three-weekly collection. I know this may initially be of a concern to some residents but evidence from elsewhere in the country has shown this can be implemented successfully.

“Before any changes are implemented in April 2026 we will be communicating directly with residents, to provide all the information they need.

“Together, with the support of the residents and businesses of Blackpool, we will be building a future where waste is no longer just a problem, but an opportunity for recovery, for recycling, and for real climate action.”

Blackpool’s waste collection service managed and delivered by the Council’s wholly owned company ENVECO, serves 72,000 households. The current collection service was introduced over 20 years ago and for the majority of residents comprises of three wheeled bins and one hessian sack on alternate weekly collections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool’s current recycling rate is 44 per cent, which is one of the highest in Lancashire, although over recent years has plateaued and will not reach government targets of 65 per cent without transformational changesto services.

A comprehensive communications and engagement plan is also proposed to ensure residents are

fully informed of any changes before they are implemented.

The recommendations will be considered at the Executive meeting on Monday July 7.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice