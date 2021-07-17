Major sea search off Cleveleys and Fleetwood coast after reports of missing man
A major search and rescue operation is ongoing off the coast of Cleveleys and Fleetwood this evening after reports of a missing person.
Coastguard helicopters and RNLI lifeboats have been searching the coast for more than four hours for the missing man.
Lancashire Police have also joined forces with sea rescue teams with officers patrolling the seafront in a bid to find him.
A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said the "the search is still ongoing".
RNLI, HM Coastguard and Lancashire Police have been contacted for further details.
Last year, the Fylde coast mourned the death of two teenage brothers - Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16 - who died at sea in St Annes.
The tragic discovery was made by HM Coastguard and RNLI volunteers around a mile away from where the boys had last been seen after a lengthy sea search.
