Major road closed in Garstang last night following crash between car and motorbike

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:07 BST
A crash between a car and motorbike closed a major road in Garstang last night.
B6430 Garstang Road was entirely closed for a sretch last night following a crash. | Google Maps

At 7:35pm yesterday, Garstang and Over Wyre Police confirmed that Garstang Road was closed due to an incident.

In a post on Facebook, the force said: “Please be aware that the B6430 Garstang Rd, Bowgreave is currently closed around the area of Garstang Community Academy following a Road Traffic Collision. This is in between the junctions of Calderhouse Lane and Byerworth Lane North.

“Please find an alternative route where possible. “

The road had since reopened by 7am this morning and when approached, Lancashire Police confirmed to us that the closure was in place due to a crash between a car and motorbike.

Police added that it was a “minor injury RTC [road traffic collision” which was first reported to them at at 6.39pm.

