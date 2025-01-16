Major road closed in Garstang last night following crash between car and motorbike
At 7:35pm yesterday, Garstang and Over Wyre Police confirmed that Garstang Road was closed due to an incident.
In a post on Facebook, the force said: “Please be aware that the B6430 Garstang Rd, Bowgreave is currently closed around the area of Garstang Community Academy following a Road Traffic Collision. This is in between the junctions of Calderhouse Lane and Byerworth Lane North.
“Please find an alternative route where possible. “
The road had since reopened by 7am this morning and when approached, Lancashire Police confirmed to us that the closure was in place due to a crash between a car and motorbike.
Police added that it was a “minor injury RTC [road traffic collision” which was first reported to them at at 6.39pm.
