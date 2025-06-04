Major revamp schemes for St Annes move forward after Fylde Council backing

The next steps of two key regeneration projects in St Annes have been given the go ahead by Fylde Council as part of its long term Masterplan for the town.

In backing progress on the Pier Link and Garden Street improvement schemes, the council says it is focused on delivering real, visible changes that benefit both residents and businesses.

After a key meeting back in April, Fylde agreed to bring in expert support to guide both projects through design, regulatory approval, and contract management, ensuring the work is delivered professionally and with full accountability.

What are the schemes?

The Pier Link project focuses on creating smoother and more attractive pedestrian paths between St Annes Square and the pier, making it easier for people to move between the town centre and the seafront.

The council says it is not just about new paving or cosmetic changes but about more footfall, more potential customers, and a stronger local economy. Designs will be complete by September 2025, with construction beginning later this year and finishing by Spring 2026.

The Garden Street scheme will involve public realm improvements that will better connect Ashton Gardens with the Square and will complement the new development at the Sanctuary ( the large-scale construction and refurbishment project focused on the historic JR Taylor building within St Annes Centre). Work is set to begin early next year, with completion expected by Summer 2026.

What they say

Leader of Fylde Council, Councillor Karen Buckley, addressed some concerns about value and impact that had been raised by residents.

She said: “We understand that people want to see real change, not just plans on paper. These projects are about long-term investment in St Annes, giving our town centre the boost it needs to thrive again. We’re not just spending money; we’re building a better future.”

Funding for the Pier Link scheme is supported by contributions from Lancashire County Council and the UK Government, while the Garden Street project will be fully funded by Fylde Council through the 2025/26 capital programme.

The Council promises regular updates as the projects move forward — including contractor announcements and construction milestones — allowing residents to see how the work is progressing.