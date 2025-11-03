A multi-million pound upgrade of Blackpool’s street lighting is aimed at cutting carbon emissions and electricity costs.

The £6.85m update would see 15,000 street lights in Blackpool replaced from the current High Pressure Sodium (SON) and Cosmopolis (CPO) lighting to Lighting Emitting Diode (LED) lights.

And Blackpool Council says the scheme will effectively pay for itself in seven years.

The LED street lights are estimated to reduce the council’s CO2 emissions by 660.23 tonnes per year. It would also see an electricity cost saving of £930k per year, which will cover the cost of the initial outlay within seven years.

LED street lights offer greater energy efficiency and contribute to safer communities by providing directional downlighting. This enhances visibility for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and can also help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

In 2019 the Blackpool Council approved a climate emergency declaration, setting a target for zero carbon emissions by 2030 and 100% clean energy across the council’s functions.

The plans will go to the council’s executive on Monday November 10 for approval. The replacement works are expected be carried out by Eon, who are sub-contracted to install and maintain Blackpool’s street lights for the Community Lighting Partnership.

Cllr Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council cabinet member for climate change, said: “This project will have a really positive impact on our journey towards net zero.

“The planet is changing, and urgent action is needed. As a coastal community, Blackpool understands this reality all too well. That’s why it’s important that we act now to create a better, more sustainable future.

“Changing our street lights to LEDs will not only reduce our carbon emissions, it will also cut the council’s electricity consumption, saving money in the long run.”