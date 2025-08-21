Major changes proposed for the Morrisons site at Cleveleys

There will be noticeable changes at the Cleveleys Morrisons superstore site, if plans get the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be noticeable changes at the Cleveleys Morrisons superstore site, if plans get the go ahead.

Proposals have been put forward to triple the size of the retail building which serves customers visiting the petrol forecourt on the wider Morrisons site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrison Cleveleys petrol forecourt and retail unit | Google

And the project will entail demolishing the existing structures.

An application has been lodged with Wyre planners seeking permission for demolition of the existing petrol forecourt retail building, car wash and plant room, and the erection of a replacement petrol forecourt retail building, car parking, Air and Vac unit and bay, enclosed bin stores and associated works (sui generis).

The applicants for the project are not Morrisons but MFG (motor Fuel Group), the UK's largest independent forecourt operator.

They own and operate over 1200 petrol stations, offering fuel, convenience retail, and "food to go" services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the gross external area of the existing sales building is 88 sq metres, the proposed new buildings would be 250 sq metres. The gross internal area of the current unit is 74 sq metres, while the corresponding dimensions of the new building would be 225 sq metres.

The area to be demolished would cover 88 sq metres.

A covering letter from planning consultants Carney Sweeney, on behalf of the applicants, stated: “As part of MFG’s proposals to upgrade facilities across their portfolio of Morrison petrol filling stations, including EV chargers, they are also taking the opportunity to knock down and rebuild the existing sales building, to provide an improved offer to visiting motorists.”

Carney Sweeney say that, although retail-related planning applications must often take into account the impact on town centres, that would not be relevant in this case.

The planning consultant says: “Given the kiosk is purely ancillary to the petrol filling station use and caters to passing motorists and is not a retail destination in its own right, a retail impact assessment is clearly not warranted.”

“Any small uplift in turnover the new sales building will bring will not be spending that would otherwise be spent in the town centre.”

The scheme is currently pending consideration.