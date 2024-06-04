Bonny Street Car Park to shut next week says Blackpool Council: how long for & why?
Blackpool Council have taken to social media to announce that Bonny Street car park will be closed on Tuesday, June 11.
The closure will be in place to allow for maintenance works.
Bonny Street car park is one of the most frequently used car parks in Blackpool, being open for 24 hours at a time and situated directly behind Sea Life.
Where else can I park?
The nearest alternative car parks are Central surface and Central multi-storey car parks according to Blackpool Council.
You can also search for more car parking facilities across Blackpool here.
Are there any other disruptions to car parks in Blackpool?
Due to construction work, the main access route to Central surface car park via Seasider's Way is closed to traffic.
Central surface car park has been reduced to approximately 800 spaces with access via the main entrance on Central Drive.
