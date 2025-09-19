Major boost for Poulton Community Hall thanks to £29k investment

A community centre amenity in Poulton is set to radically improve thanks to an additional funding of £95,000.

Wyre Council has approved this extra financial support to enable phase two of redevelopment works at Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall, bringing the total investment in the project to £165,000.

This includes £70,000 awarded from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful competitive application, alongside the council’s direct contribution of £95,000.

The hall, on Vicarage Road, is a much-loved and well used facility in the town.

The additional funding will enable the completion of vital improvements to the hall, including a side extension to create an enhanced bar area, a redesigned kitchen area with new roof, accessible storage facilities and a larger multi-functional meeting space.

These upgrades are expected to increase visitor numbers, support a wider range of community events, and improve volunteer retention through more efficient and safer equipment handling.

The redevelopment will also include low-carbon infrastructure, helping to improve the Hall’s affordability and environmental sustainability. This element of the project will be supported through the hall’s own match funding contribution.

The £70,000 already secured from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) will be used to deliver phase one of the project, which includes a rear extension for a new dressing room, toilets, fire escape, and landscaping to improve accessibility.

Recognising the hall’s importance as a community asset, Wyre Council’s Cabinet approved the additional funding to ensure phase two could also proceed.

Cllr Lesley McKay, Wyre Council’s Resources Portfolio Holder, said: “Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall plays a vital role in bringing people together and supporting local culture.

“We’re proud to invest in its future and ensure it remains a welcoming, sustainable space for generations to come. This funding reflects our commitment to strengthening community infrastructure and supporting the volunteers who make it all possible.”

The redevelopment of Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall is part of a broader investment in local infrastructure made possible through UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) grant support.

As part of this funding round, Christ Church Community Hall in Thornton was also awarded £24,000 of funding to support the development of new single-occupancy, inclusive toilet facilities and an expanded kitchen area, helping to strengthen community resources across Wyre.

In addition, further schemes in Garstang and Fleetwood are currently under discussion for potential support through the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), ensuring that improvements to community infrastructure are felt across the entire borough. Find out more about UKSPF investment projects across Wyre at www.wyre.gov.uk/UKSPF