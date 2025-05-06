Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has confirmed its Grand National ride will re-open next month ahead of the Scottish school holidays.

The wooden rollercoaster will open towards the end of June following a period of maintenance. This ongoing work involves replacing sections of the track, installing a new drive sprocket, replacing parts of the pull up chain, and painting sections of the ride.

The announcement dispells online speculation that the Grade II-listed ride dating back to 1935 was being demolished or moved off site.

The Pleasure Beach say that due to the ride’s heritage maintenance must be carried out by a specialist team and can sometimes require longer periods of time. The work has been delivered by Pleasure Beach’s own engineers, who have been simultaneously working on the re-imagining of Launch Pad, which open tomorrow (May 7).

Grand National, Pleasure Beach Resort | PBR

“Wonderful memories”

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “The wonderful thing about Pleasure Beach is that we have a unique blend of old and new. We’re home to some industry-leading, modern coasters like ICON, as well as nostalgic fan favourites such as Grand National.

“We know Grand National has created wonderful memories over the years, and we’re thrilled to be able to announce that she will re-open June.”

Grand National facts

Grand National is Europe’s only twin-track racing coaster. The two racing trains leave the station at the same time, on a track which is a Mobius loop, then it’s a race to the finish. The ride was designed by Charles Paige in 1935, and the art deco-inspired ride station was designed by Joseph Emberton who also designed the Casino Building.

There is a total of 6,604 ft of track, the maximum height of the ride is 62ft, the carts travel at a maximum of 45mph, the ride lastes three minutes, and the capacity is 720 riders/hour.

Booking

Guests can book tickets to ride Grand National at www.pleasurebeachresort.com , and secure the best deals by booking in advance.