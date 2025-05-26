I just can't believe it - I've made it through to Britain's Got Talent final

A Blackpool magician has made it through to the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort is bursting with pride as homegrown magician Harry Moulding dazzles his way into the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

The semi-finals for the ITV talent show continued on May 24, with judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden searching for the best of what British talent has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain's Got Talent star Harry Moulding | facebook

The illusionist known for his charm, showmanship and clever tricks performed live on Saturday 24 May at 7pm on ITV1 and fans were urged to get behind him and vote.

Harry Moulding penned his act by promising to create a magical moment for one lucky audience member.

He had the judges pick flashcards that led to three randomly selected audience members whose seat numbers and names were later revealed in a sealed envelope, stunning the judges.

The participants then chose a celebrity, a number and a location - Bruno Mars, 178 and Paris, which matched details planted earlier in the act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moulding had given the judges cards listing such items at the start.

He then invited a woman named Jess onstage and revealed a pre-recorded video featuring her boyfriend - Harry answering personal questions.

In a surprise twist Harry appeared live on stage and proposed ending the act with a heartfelt moment.

Despite a small mix-up with an audience member’s name, the performance impressed viewers with its emotional and magical reveal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The apparent prediction and romantic twist earned Moulding the coveted golden buzzer from KSI securing his place in the final.

Harry Moulding said: “This has genuinely been a dream come true. My whole life has been leading to this moment - I just can’t believe it!

“I want to thank everyone for their love and support. I will not let you down in the final.

“With the final next week I’m going to try and take it bigger than anything that you’ve ever seen before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old and former student of Blackpool Sixth Form College, Harry Moulding has often credited the town’s rich entertainment heritage for inspiring his path into magic.

Britain's got talent star Harry Moulding in Blackpool | Facebook

A fan said: “Such a likeable lad. I was invested from start to finish! Whether you put it down to magic or not the lad pulled off a great performance!

“Thoroughly deserved golden buzzer and I wish him all the very best in the final.”

Local support has poured in across social media with #GoHarry trending in Blackpool over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan said: “Brilliant act hope you win it would be good to see something different win instead of singers. Good luck!”

With a mix of magic, emotion and hometown pride - Harry Moulding is proving to be one of this year’s standout stars.

The rest of the 2025 finalists have been fully revealed as Harry Moulding, Vinne McKee, Binita Chetry, Stacey Leadbeatter, Olly Pearson, Ping Pong Pang, Jasmine Rice, Joseph Charm, Hear Our Voice and The Blackouts.

Catch the grand finale for Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday 31 May, which will air for two hours and forty-five minutes. from 7pm to 9:45pm.