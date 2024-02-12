Magical tribute to late Blackpool entertainer Carl De Rome to raise funds for Trinity Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool based entertainer Peter Young who is considered one of the World's Leading Meat Loaf tribute artists has organised this day of variety entertainment which is being staged at Blackpool's Royal British Legion Club on King Street from 12pm to 6pm this coming Sunday February 18 2024.

The event which will feature singers, comedians, magicians and variety entertainers is in memory of the late Blackpool resident & entertainer Carl De Rome who was a popular singer in many of the resorts Hotels, Bars & other venues until he passed away almost a year ago, the day after the 2023 Blackpool Magicians Convention and is also raising funds for Trinity Hospice who helped Carl to live out his final days peacefully at home as he battled with Cancer.

It was agreed with Carl's Brother Mark DeRome & Neice Stacey DeRome (both Blackpool Residents) that as Carl had so many friends in the magical & illusion Industry that the fundraiser should take place this Sunday 18th Feb which not only is a year on from Carl's passing, but also is the final day of this years Blackpool Magic Convention which is the world's largest gathering of magicians and to which many of Carl's friends from around the world will be attending & thus by having the event this Sunday many of his friends will be able to attend to pay their respects to Carl and help raise funds for Trinity Hospice.

The Late Carl DeRome with Famous Magician David Copperfield

The Event is being organised by Vocalist Peter Young & features Blackpool Comedy Legend Ricky Lane, Television Magician & Comedy Psychic Entertainer Jonathan Royle, Singers & Musical Entertainers (largely from Blackpool & Surrounding areas) of Johnny Rox, Tony Just, Ant Oliver & John Kelly plus Magic & Mystery from Scotland's Liam A Black.