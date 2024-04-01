Breaking

M60 closed following serious incident as air ambulance attends to woman injured in collision

The M60 has been closed this afternoon as a result of an ongoing incident which saw an air ambulance landing at the scene and emergency services attending.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Apr 2024, 18:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and other emergency services were this afternoon in attendance following an incident on the clockwise carriageway on the M60 between Junctions 23 and 24. With a full closure in place, North West Motorway Police have urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and to find alternate routes.

"We have a serious incident on M60 between j23 and j24 both carriageways will be closed to allow heli-med to land and investigations to continue,” posed North West Motorway Police on X. “Please find another route."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At just after 3pm today (Monday April 1) three fire engines from Gorton, Stalybridge and Ashton fire stations plus the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to reports of a crash involving two cars and a van on the M60 between junction 23 and 24.

"Firefighters assisted colleagues from North West Ambulance Service in the care of one female before they were transferred to hospital. Crews helped to make the scene safe and were in attendance for around one hour and 20 minutes.”

Related topics:Air ambulanceEmergency servicesPoliceLancashirePreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.