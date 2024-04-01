M60 closed following serious incident as air ambulance attends to woman injured in collision
Police and other emergency services were this afternoon in attendance following an incident on the clockwise carriageway on the M60 between Junctions 23 and 24. With a full closure in place, North West Motorway Police have urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and to find alternate routes.
"We have a serious incident on M60 between j23 and j24 both carriageways will be closed to allow heli-med to land and investigations to continue,” posed North West Motorway Police on X. “Please find another route."
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At just after 3pm today (Monday April 1) three fire engines from Gorton, Stalybridge and Ashton fire stations plus the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to reports of a crash involving two cars and a van on the M60 between junction 23 and 24.
"Firefighters assisted colleagues from North West Ambulance Service in the care of one female before they were transferred to hospital. Crews helped to make the scene safe and were in attendance for around one hour and 20 minutes.”
