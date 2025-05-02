Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver allegedly threatened another motorist with an axe following a crash on the M6 near Lancaster.

A silver Toyota Land Cruiser collided with a silver Ford Transit Transporter - which was carrying another vehicle - near junction 34 (Halton) at around 5.30pm on March 3.

It was reported that the occupants of one of the vehicles were threatened with an axe following the crash.

Officers want to identity these two men following a crash on the M6 near Lancaster | Lancashire Police

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lancashire Police have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men or has information that could assist police is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1022 of March 3.