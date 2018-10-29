M6 crash sparks long delays on motorway and in Preston

Have your say

Drivers heading out of Preston and driving on the M6 can expect long delays due to car crashes.

One of the crashes happened on the M6 heading southbound between junctions 30 and 31, near Samlesbury.

All the vehicles involved have now been moved aside but the exit slip road at junction 31 remains closed and is unlikely to reopen before 7pm.

Google maps reported four separate crashes on the M55 and M6.

The AA reported 'severe delays of 35 minutes' on the M55 eastbound between M55 and junction 32 on the M6, with traffic moving at an average speed of 10 miles per hour.

Traffic from the M6 was having a severe knock-on effect in northern Preston with routes through Fulwood including Eastway and Tom Benson Way choked with traffic.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt.