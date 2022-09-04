M6 closure: LIVE updates as motorway reopens between junctions 32 and 31 southbound following 'serious incident'
The M6 southbound in Lancashire has been closed this morning between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31 (Samlesbury) following serious collision.
The motorway is expected to be closed for several hours while police carry out investigation work into the incident. Diversions through Preston are in place.
The incident is understood to have happened shortly before 5am. Highway England North West tweeted: The #M6 is closed southbound between J32 and J31 near #Preston following a serious collision.
Access to the M55 is also closed by the same incident.
An update shortly before 8am said: “@LancsPolice are leading the incident and will be conducting investigation works. It is anticipated the road will remain closed for a number of hours at least.”
M6 closure latest
Last updated: Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 15:08
M6 reopens after near-10 hour closure following serious collision
Thread
Conversation
The M6 has reopened between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31 (Samlesbury) after beingclosed for almost 10 hours by police investigation work into a single vehicle collision.
The incident happened shortly before 5am on Sunday and southbound driver wre diverted through Preston.
It led to lengthy tailbacks, with delays up to two hours by lunchtime.
Highways England North West advised shortly before 2.40pm that the motoway was fully reopen, but d
elays of 100 minutes remained, with almost 10 miles of congestion in the area.
M6 being reopened
The M6 is in the process of being reopened between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31 (Samlesbury) after being closed for nearly nine hours for investigation work following a serious collision. The section between 31A and 31 is already open with the remainder to follow shortly. Delays of up to two hours built up as drivers wre diverted through Preston.
Delays on M6 now two hours as investigation work into serious collision continues
Drivers are now warned of two hour delays on the M6 southbound following the serious collision which has closed the motorway between junctions 32 and 31 near Preston since the early hours of this morning.
Drivers are now being advised of 90 minute delays on the M6 southbound as investigation work continues.
Closure affects Blackpool football fans
Among those affected by this morning M6 closure are Blackpool football fans travelling to Huddersfield for the afternoon’s Championship match at Huddersfield. Supporters heading over the Pennines are advised to allow extra time for their journey.
The following diversions are in place:
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.
- Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto M55.
- Exit M55 J1. Broughton, take first roundabout exit, A6 Preston.
- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).
- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout. Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M6 J31, Tickle Trout.
- At the first roundabout take the second exit, M6 South, Birmingham.
- At the second roundabout take the second exit, M6, The South, Birmingham.