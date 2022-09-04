M6 closed southbound near Preston following 'serious collision'
The M6 southbound in Lancashire has been closed this morning between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31 (Samlesbury) following serious collision.
The motorway is expected to be closed for several hours while police carry out investigation work into the incident. Diversions through Preston are in place.
The incident is understood to have happened shortly before 5am. Highway England North West tweeted: The #M6 is closed southbound between J32 and J31 near #Preston following a serious collision. For more information, including the diversion route, please follow this link: nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates
An update shortly before 8am said: “@LancsPolice are leading the incident and will be conducting investigation works. It is anticipated the road will remain closed for a number of hours at least.”
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.
Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto M55.
Exit M55 J1. Broughton, take first roundabout exit, A6 Preston.
At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).
Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout. Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M6 J31, Tickle Trout.
At the first roundabout take the second exit, M6 South, Birmingham.
At the second roundabout take the second exit, M6, The South, Birmingham.
Updates to follow.