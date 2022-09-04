M6 closed: LIVE updates as motorway remains closed between junctions 32 and 31 southbound following 'serious incident'
The M6 southbound in Lancashire has been closed this morning between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31 (Samlesbury) following serious collision.
The motorway is expected to be closed for several hours while police carry out investigation work into the incident. Diversions through Preston are in place.
The incident is understood to have happened shortly before 5am. Highway England North West tweeted: The #M6 is closed southbound between J32 and J31 near #Preston following a serious collision.
Access to the M55 is also closed by the same incident.
Most Popular
-
1
Fleetwood's Wyre Light pub and music venue forced to cut opening hours as electricity bill doubles
-
2
M6 closed southbound near Preston following 'serious collision'
-
3
M6 crash: These are the diversions in place following a serious incident this morning
-
4
Fylde coast star Hayley Tamaddon praises Blackpool Victoria Hospital staff after meningitis drama
-
5
Man found seriously injured inside wrecked car hours after suspected crash in Hambleton
An update shortly before 8am said: “@LancsPolice are leading the incident and will be conducting investigation works. It is anticipated the road will remain closed for a number of hours at least.”
M6 closure latest
Last updated: Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 11:26
Key Events
- The motorway was closed between junctions 32 and 31
- Diversions were put in place earlier today
Closure affects Blackpool football fans
Among those affected by this morning M6 closure are Blackpool football fans travelling to Huddersfield for the afternoon’s Championship match at Huddersfield. Supporters heading over the Pennines are advised to allow extra time for their journey.
The following diversions are in place:
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.
- Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto M55.
- Exit M55 J1. Broughton, take first roundabout exit, A6 Preston.
- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).
- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout. Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M6 J31, Tickle Trout.
- At the first roundabout take the second exit, M6 South, Birmingham.
- At the second roundabout take the second exit, M6, The South, Birmingham.