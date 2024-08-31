M6 closed for 12 hours in Lancashire after beer cans left strewn across motorway following crash

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 10:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The M6 was closed for around 12 hours following a crash which injured seven people on Friday.

A HGV, car and campervan were involved in a collision between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene and an air ambulance landed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The M6 was closed for around 12 hours following a crash which injured seven peopleThe M6 was closed for around 12 hours following a crash which injured seven people
The M6 was closed for around 12 hours following a crash which injured seven people | Peter McKenna

Police later confirmed that seven people were injured in the crash, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The lorry shed its load as a result of the collision, leaving beer cans and pallets strewn across the motorway.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The central barrier also suffered “substantial damage” which needed to be repaired, National Highways said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman added: “Reopening the motorway is a priority but will take time due to the recovery of the lorry and its load and a subsequent fuel spill.”

The motorway was closed in both directions for around 12 hours while repairs were carried out.

At around 2am, lanes one and two were reopened on the northbound carriageway, as well as lane one southbound.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two hours later, National Highways confirmed lane two had also reopened on the southbound carriageway.

Lane three remained closed in both directions, with emergency repairs expected to continue into Saturday evening.

Beer cans strewn across the M6 following the crashBeer cans strewn across the M6 following the crash
Beer cans strewn across the M6 following the crash | Ben Smith

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you for your ongoing patience.

“Please allow for extra travel time and find alternative routes if possible.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101, quoting log number 751 of August 30.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceMotorwaysLeylandEmergency servicesEmergency roadworks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.